LACONIA — Join Lakes Region Public Access Television at 10:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night, Jan. 25-26 for LRPA After Dark and a presentation of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1936 espionage thriller 'Sabotage,' starring Sylvia Sidney, Oscar Homolka and John Loder. The feature will be followed by vintage cartoons.
The subject matter of 'Sabotage' – organized terrorist activities – may have felt outrageous to pre-World War II audiences, but will seem timely to today’s viewer.
LRPA After Dark will celebrate a month of Oscar-nominated films, including:
Feb. 1-2, 1937’s 'Something to Sing About;' nominated for Best Score
Feb. 8-9, 1950’s 'Panic in the Streets,' winner of Best Screenplay
Feb. 15-16, 1939’s 'Love Affair,' nominated for Best Actress, Picture, Supporting Actress, Art Direction, Song and Screenplay
Feb. 22-23, 1951’s 'Cyrano de Bergerac,' winner of Best Actor
March 1-2, 1952’s 'The Snows of Kilimanjaro,' nominated for Art Direction and Cinematography
Tune in to LRPA TV on Atlantic Broadband channel 25, or stream live by visiting www.lrpa.org.
