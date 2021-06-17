To The Daily Sun,
Ahh, the renovation of the Colonial Theatre brings back wonderful memories. I remember when I was a kid we paid 10 cents, 2 cents tax for a ticket. It bought a whole afternoon of entertainment. Even then the government had their hand in a citizen's pocket, but that's another story for another day.
When I was a teenager looking for "pin money," I got a job ushering patrons to their seats. Gee, money in my pocket and the pleasure of seeing movies for free. Mr. Morris, the manager, was a good man. He knew people, even teenagers, their likes and dislikes.
There was a war going on so there were newsreels and previews of coming attractions. Time, of course, passed and my kids were taking in the shows at a much higher price. Not only movies, but live entertainment.
My daughter danced across the stage in one of George Cantin's "Dance Reviews." There were cooking shows with big name cooks, fashion shows with live models, some local talent involved, musicals, talent shows, etc. You name it, the Colonial was an attraction that helped Laconia stay alive. Gosh, if "Cabaret" was booked, I might haul my old bones in to see it.
Yes, it cost a lot of money to put the theater back together, but it will help to keep Laconia as a place "to go" for entertainment. This city has so much to offer. Lakes, mountains, activities too numerous to list and now "Theatre," dinner and a movie or show, anyone?
Theresa Gebhard
Meredith
