Henry, a dear friend, and neighbor, always extends an invitation to join him at a New York Yankees game once every season. Recognizing I am from Red Sox Nation, he always sends me the dates when the two rivals, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, are playing.

If you don’t know how the two teams became such fierce rivals, and I often forget, it can be traced back to 1919 when Harry Frazee sold Red Sox star player Babe Ruth to New York. What followed, of course, is that for an 86-year period, the Red Sox never won a Major League World Series. The curse was lifted on Oct. 27, 2004. I can only begin to imagine what it might have been like to have been in the stands that day and what followed in the pubs and cafes that evening.

