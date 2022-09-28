Henry, a dear friend, and neighbor, always extends an invitation to join him at a New York Yankees game once every season. Recognizing I am from Red Sox Nation, he always sends me the dates when the two rivals, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, are playing.
If you don’t know how the two teams became such fierce rivals, and I often forget, it can be traced back to 1919 when Harry Frazee sold Red Sox star player Babe Ruth to New York. What followed, of course, is that for an 86-year period, the Red Sox never won a Major League World Series. The curse was lifted on Oct. 27, 2004. I can only begin to imagine what it might have been like to have been in the stands that day and what followed in the pubs and cafes that evening.
The Yankees and Red Sox game on Saturday afternoon was the third in a four-game series. It was a glorious fall day, and the stadium was filled to its capacity of 50,000 people, with the majority wearing Yankees caps and shirts. Or displaying the logo in one way or another. No question it was Yankees territory.
Because the Red Sox are behind and the Yankees have had a good season one of the reasons people were there was to, fingers crossed, watch as Aaron Judge, number 99, hit his 61st home run, which would tie him with Roger Maris, who set the Major League Baseball single-season home run record with 61 home runs in 1961. When Judge was up to bat everyone stood at attention holding their breath and their phones high in the air, wanting to capture this historic moment.
Henry has been going to Yankees games since he was in high school, and for many years has been traveling to Florida for spring training. As a commodity trader on Wall Street, with a deep affection for and understanding of numbers, there isn’t a fact about either the players or the game he doesn’t know or can’t recall. After a few of my many questions, he just smiled at me and said: “Elizabeth, you’ll never understand the nuances of the game.”
He’s correct. I have never had a particular interest in sports and attending large stadiums events. But Yankee Stadium is different. There are traditions. For example, the crowd begins singing and dancing when the song “YMCA” is is played at the end of the fifth inning.
There is the food. Buckets of chicken wings, French fries, and popcorn. Not forgetting, of course, hot dogs and beer. There is the camaraderie among the fans — talking and giving a high five to a neighbor when something happens.
For just part of the seventh inning, the score was tied on Saturday. Then at the bottom of the seventh Anthony Rizzo hit a home run for the Yankees, breaking the tie.
When Yankee stadium is full, the sky is perfectly blue, flags are waving at the top of the stands, and everyone stands and sings the National Anthem, you understand why this is truly an American sport. Unmasked, closer than six feet apart, once again here we were, laughing, clapping, cheering, singing, dancing, and eating. Together.
You don’t need to understand the nuances of baseball to say, “Take me out to the ball game.” I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
•••
Elizabeth Howard is the host of the Short Fuse Podcast, found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or through the Arts Fuse. She is a journalist, columnist, and communications consultant. Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited, was published in May 2016. She is the author of A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R. Godine, 2015). Her articles have appeared in publications in the United States and internationally. You can send her a note at eh@elizabethhoward.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.