LACONIA — The Michael Vincent Band comes to Pitman's Freight Room tonight, at 8 p.m. The band is a tight-knit group of friends. Vincent, Dan Hewett and Danny Mack are developing their unique style, with a sound more advanced than their 21 years. They have shared the stage with Blues legends like the late Johnny Winter, Eddie Kirkland, Elvin Bishop, Tab Benoit and Dave Mason. They have played at clubs around the country, including Buddy Guy's Legends Club in Chicago, and Antone's in Austin. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
