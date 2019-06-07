WOLFEBORO — Great Waters Music Festival will kick off summer 2019 with the first performance of the season by The Lobbyists from New York City. The Lobbyists are set to take the stage at The Barn at the Inn on Main on June 13 at 7:30 p.m.
The Lobbyists formed in 2012, and take their name from the lobby of The Flea Theater where the group first started playing and writing music together. Drawing on folk roots and other influences, the band has been noted for their harmonies and songwriting.
Director of the Great Waters Music Festival Cheryll Andrews said, "This group is young and energetic. They write and perform their own stage scripts and folk tunes. They're different from any other folk artist that has come to Great Waters before and we’re so excited.”
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by visiting www.greatwaters.org.
The season season will continue with a line up of seven more acts, ranging from doo wop to blues and folk.
For more information about Great Waters Music Festival, visit www.greatwaters.org, or call Cheryll Andrews at 603-569-7710.
