Community theatre is back in the Lakes Region. Join One Light Theatre under the sea this Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. for their season opener, the fin-tastic tale of Disney’s, The Little Mermaid.
Cast and crew have been hard at work creating and bringing to life, on and off the stage, the characters you know and love so well. Reining in this school of underwater sea creatures is director, Jessica Alward. By her side, the master of musical direction for these scallywags, crustations, and dwellers of above and below the sea is none other than Patrick Moore. Jason Roy, along with his talented team of builders, including Gus Raymond, Sara Rice, Joelle Del Signore and lighting artist Lindsay Sullivan, once again bring the scenes to life with a bright and bubbly set that will make you truly feel like you are in the mysterious fathoms below. Teaching all of these Seagulls, chefs, and servants to dance is local performer and choreographer, Ashley Hanson, assisted by Jessica Alward, and Hunter Perkins.
One Light would like to thank the entire team of hardworking community members who have volunteered their time, for the love of the performing arts, to make this production happen. We see you and you are valued. Putting on a show takes teamwork, a collaboration of ideas and visions, and really does put the word community in community theatre.
Perhaps the sea witch Ursula, has something to do with all this talent swimming across the stage at Tilton School’s Hamilton Hall? The only way you will find out is to come this weekend and SEA for yourselves.
Sure to enrapture the young and be a wonderfully nostalgic experience for adults, come see One Light’s production of The Little Mermaid at Tilton School, July 29 – July 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door. You can also purchase them ahead of time, online at thelittlemermaidol.evenbrite.com, or by calling 603-848-7979.
