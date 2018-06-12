HOLDERNESS — The Little Church Theater opens for its sixteenth season with a production of “The Letters” by John W. Lowell, Directed by Bryan Halperin. The play will run Thursday through Saturday, July 12–14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 15, at 2 p.m.
A two person cat and mouse game, "The Letters" is a drama of intimidation and disinformation set in Soviet Russia. It is a fictional account of the efforts by the Soviets to censor and suppress the private papers of composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Chicago Tribune called it a “riveting, airtight, two person drama” that “simultaneously sends a chill down the spine and raises the hackles on one’s neck.”
The psychological thriller, with a Hitchcock-like grip according to the Washington Post, portrays the life and death struggle between those who suppress the truth and those who sacrifice everything to liberate it. The current global political climate makes this Soviet era play extremely relevant.
All ticket proceeds from the Thursday night performance will be donated to the Got Lunch! Ashland-Holderness program. Special ticket prices for Thursday night only: $30 reserved seats and pew seats by donation. Tickets for all other nights: $30 first four rows, $20 general admission in pews.
