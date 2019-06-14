LACONIA — A program, All About Painting Materials, will be presented as part of the Lakes Region Art Association members meeting on Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m., at the Woodside Building at Taylor Community.
After painting for over 10 years, taking workshops, and now teaching, something dawned on Manchester artist Acacia Rogers; there isn’t enough talk about art materials.
In her program, Rogers will talk about how the tools used, from paints to brushes to canvas, are vital to the process of painting. Rogers said, “I wish someone had taken the time to clue me in on all of this when I started out. Instead I had to work it all out on my own through years of trial and error, throwing away precious dollars, and hours upon hours of research.”
Rogers hopes the information she presents in this program will allow artists to save money, time, and effort. She will discuss identifying quality and the differences between brands, what labels mean, the pros and cons of saving money on cheaper materials instead of splurging on more expensive products and, ultimately, how it affects the painting process and the outcome. Safety will also be discussed.
This talk, which will begin after a brief meeting, will primarily pertain to traditional painting media such as oils and acrylics, but is relevant to various artistic practices.
The meeting and program is free and open to all area artists, as well as the public.
