WOLFEBORO — Great Waters Music Festival will host the jazz ensemble The Hot Sardines. The band brings their talents on Thursday, Aug. 8 to the Kingswood Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, the Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together. In the last two years, the Hot Sardines have been featured at the Newport Jazz Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival, have sold out New York City venues from Joe’s Pub to Bowery Ballroom and more than 150 tour dates from Chicago to London. They have released two albums on Universal Music Classics.
See The Hot Sardines live and experience their blend of old and new jazz.
Cheryll Andrews, director of the Great Waters Music Festival, said, “I’ve never heard jazz live this before. You’ll love the nostalgic taste of older jazz while the new flairs keep you guessing.”
Tickets are $27-31 and can easily be purchased by visiting www.greatwaters.org.
For more information about Great Waters Music Festival visit www.greatwaters.org or call Andrews at 603-569-7710.
