The Hills are Alive

... With the sound of music. Remember watching Julie Andrews running through the fields with the Austrian mountains in the background and singing those words in the original recording of “The Sound of Music”?
It is impossible to keep up with music in New Hampshire during our glorious summer months. There is the New Hampshire Music Festival, with its program of chamber, classical and free concerts. Community concerts in most parks. Festivals large and intimate.
In the last two weeks, I have attended two Sunday afternoon concerts at Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in Cornish. Saint-Gaudens is the home and studio of the American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens (1848-1907). One can, in addition to listening to music, tour his studio and historic home, walk (and hike) the exquisite grounds, and learn more about the history of his sculpture.
On Sunday afternoons through July and August, there are concerts at 2 p.m. Guests are welcome to sit in the studio or bring folding chairs and blankets and enjoy lunch sitting on the lawn, listening to the music, and taking in the exquisite mountain view in the distance. Years and years ago, when the land had been cleared, it was possible to have a clear view down to the Connecticut River.
One of the concerts was a trio that included a guitar, cello and flute. The program was described as “Songs of Freedom” and many of the pieces were written by José Lezcano, the twice-Grammy-nominated Cuban American guitarist. Rebecca Hartka, accompanying Lezcano on the cello, kept her foot tapping to the rhythm of the music. Lezcano is a professor in the music department at Keene State University in Keene.
The second concert was a memorial concert for Frank Platt and featured the music of the Fully Celebrated Orchestra, a lively jazz quintet performing original works by composer Jim Hobbs.
Members of Platt’s family read poems by ee cummings, Robert Frost and Walt Whitman as they introduced the musical program. Interesting that cummings and Frost had farms, at one time or another, in New Hampshire. The Platt family has a long history with Saint-Gaudens. Charles A. Platt (1861-1933) was an architect and landscape architect who admired Beaux-Arts architecture and studied Italian renaissance architecture. He traveled in Italy in the early 1890s with his brother to study Italian architecture and few years later, in 1894, published a book on Italian gardens. Platt moved to Cornish after he returned from Italy and built a house, studio, and garden. The Platt family remains involved with Saint-Gaudens.
There are the musical concerts and then there are the bird symphonies. One morning, quietly watching the dawn emerge, the songs of the birds filled the air. When I clicked on the Merlin application on my phone to identify the birds, the list included: red-eyed vireo, downy woodpecker, black-capped chickadee, American goldfinch, and a northern cardinal. It was just glorious.
Yes, the hills are alive with the sounds of music.
•••
Elizabeth Howard is the host of the Short Fuse Podcast, found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or through the Arts Fuse. Her career intersects journalism, marketing and communications. "Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back," a book she edited, was published in May 2016. She is the author of "A Day with Bonefish Joe," a children’s book, published by David R. Godine. You can send her a note at eh@elizabethhoward.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.