LACONIA — The Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative kicks off its 2021 Colonial Series with Neil Simon’s "The Dinner Party," directed by Bryan Halperin and produced in collaboration with The Community Players of Concord.
The Dinner Party, a farce, is one of Simon’s last plays. Set in 1999, the play takes place in a private dining room in a fancy restaurant in Paris. As guests arrive they see the party will be an intimate affair, but why they were invited, and who the other guests will be, remains a puzzle.
The cast includes veteran local community theatre performers Aaron Compagna, Jennifer Schaffner, Jake Stone, Tess Hodges, Doug Schwarz and Ursula Boutwell.
Katie Duncan serves as stage manager and co-producer.
The production runs Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. Social distancing will be in effect and masks are required. The show runs one hour and 40 minutes with no intermission.
For tickets, visit coloniallaconia.com. For more information about the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, visit belknapmill.org.
