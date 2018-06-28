WEIRS BEACH — On July 6, from 7-10 p.m., The Bradley Jazz Collective will open the 2018 Weirs Jazz Series at the Patio Garden Restaurant. The Weirs Jazz Series was recognized as the “Best of NH” during its inaugural season in 2013, and has grown to feature jazz acts from Boston, New York City, and other jazz hotspots.
The Patio Garden will present three jazz shows every weekend through August 19, weather permitting. The casual, outdoor Patio Garden Restaurant is located at the end of the Weirs Beach boardwalk, across the footbridge from Lakeside Avenue. The concerts at the Patio Garden are free and open to all ages. Full bar and menu are available.
Upcoming performances include the PJ Donahue Jazz Trio on Saturday, July 7; The Boardwalk Jazz Quartet featuring Rob Ames on Sunday, July 8; The Mike Alberici Jazz Trio on Friday, July 13; The Aristocats on Saturday, July 14; The Boardwalk Jazz Quartet featuring Rob Ames on Sunday, July 15; The Lucas Apostoleris Jazz Trio on Friday, July 20; The Andrew Emanuel Jazz Quartet on Saturday, July 21; The Boardwalk Jazz Quartet featuring Rob Ames on Sunday, July 22; The Richard Gardzina Jazz Trio on Friday, July 27; The Russ Ryan Jazz Trio on Saturday, July 28; and The Boardwalk Jazz Quartet featuring Rob Ames with special guest Mike Levine on Sunday, July 29.
For more info, visit weirsbeach.com/weirs-jazz-series, facebook.com/weirsjazz, call 603-366-5800; or email patiogarden@weirsbeach.com.
