The Portsmouth Athenaeum is one of a very few — only 20 — membership libraries that are still open in the United States. These libraries were created in the 18th century “for the mutual edification of their members and to elevate the educational resources available in the community.” Many of the libraries use the name “Athenaeum” because it describes an institution that provides more than just a library. The term is derived from Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, and the classical temple of the arts and sciences named to honor her.

The Portsmouth Athenaeum continues this long tradition of mutual improvement by maintaining a library of over 40,000 volumes and an archive that includes manuscripts, photographs, objects, and ephemera relating to local history. The Athenaeum also has programing that includes exhibitions, concerts, lectures, and other educational and cultural programs.

