MEREDITH — Forest Hamel enjoys playing sports, both the practices and the games. But they never provided him with the feeling of exaltation he first experienced three years ago when he finished a performance of Peanut Butter and Cupcake – he played “Peanut Butter” – as part of the Interlakes Theatre’s children’s summer camp.
Now 12, Forest said hearing the applause of the audience, walking through the lobby and listening to words of appreciation, were pivotal for him.
“It lifted my heart, I felt that I was on top of the world,” he said.
When that feeling of joy subsided, focus was left in its wake. Since then, Forest has been driven by a desire to continue performing on stage, and he has his sights set on a Broadway career.
Nancy Barry, director of Interlakes Theatre, said there are about 75 children who attend her theater camp, which she offers for no charge. Many of them will dream of performing professionally, but there are a few who have something else in addition, and Forest is one of those exceptions.
“There’s a million people out there interested in doing this, but to have that focus,” is rare, Barry said. When one of those appears in her theater camp, she takes the opportunity to elevate the young actor to a professional production. Forest was included in a professional production of Newsies last year, and will be sharing the stage with the rest of the cast of Ragtime, which Interlakes is staging July 17-28.
Forest will be playing the role of “Edgar,” a pampered boy with prophetic abilities who has trouble convincing the adults to take his warnings seriously.
So, how is professional theater different from a children’s production?
“The pressure, for sure,” Forest said. When he attended his first rehearsal for Newsies last year, he was immediately awed by the talent and skill of the other actors. He said that made him push himself harder. “I thrive under pressure,” he said. He also knows that his fellow cast members are skilled enough to cover him, should he make a mistake, and that the audience wouldn’t even know unless they were following along with a script.
“When working with a cast, they really do become a family,” he said. “They don’t treat me like a kid. They treat me like I deserve to be here.”
Forest still plays baseball, but his theater ambitions take up the rest of his calendar. He lives on the Sanbornton side of Meredith, along with his parents, both of whom have acting experience, and an older sister. His family supports him in his plan, which is unusually detailed for someone entering the seventh grade: get into New York University, major in musical theater, and live in New York City to perform on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.
Barry said that after watching him grow over the past few years, his goals seem achievable.
“He’s a very natural actor, you don’t have to give him acting notes, it’s very organic.” Forest is a dedicated student of acting, she said, willing to learn and to work. “And he’s so passionate, he’s so focused,” she said.
It’s the young actors like Forest who exemplify why Barry leans on the revenue from her professional productions in order to offer a theater camp.
“This is what he wants to do, so we are helping him to meet directors and actors and learn what is necessary,” Barry said. “I wish I had this when I was a kid.”
For show times and ticket information, visit interlakestheatre.com or call 603-707-6035.
