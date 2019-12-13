WOLFEBORO — The 16th annual TubaChristmas concert will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2-3 p.m. at All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 258 South Main St. Bring family and friends and enjoy a free, public concert of holiday music and traditional carols performed by a low brass ensemble.
Low brass instruments, such as tubas and euphoniums normally found at the back, will be the featured up-front instruments. Donations will be accepted for the LIFE Ministries Food Pantry.
Tuba and euphonium players from community, university, and school bands as well as professional musicians, both working and retired, make up the ensemble.
The public is invited to attend the Wolfeboro TubaChristmas concert, which will begin at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of All Saints’ Episcopal Church on Saturday, Dec. 14. For more information, contact Joe Ewing at 603-569-3861.
