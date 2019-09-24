MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will hold their fifth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch Oct. 1-30.
With the onset of fall, the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will again showcase the work of several league juried glass blowers with their glass pumpkins, including Lada Bohac, Jordana Korsen, and Chris Sherwin. All pumpkins are for sale as seasonal gifts or autumn home decor.
For more information about this year’s exhibit, call 603-279-7920, stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, or visit meredith.nhcrafts.org or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.