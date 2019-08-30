TILTON — The Lakes Region Art Association gallery has named the winners of the 79th Annual Summer Exhibit:
Watercolor
1st place - Russ Thibeault, “Indian Pt. Maine”
2nd place - Larry Frates, “Mt. Trail”
3rd place - Nelida Delorenzo, “House in the woods”
Acrylics
1st place - Rob Emory, “Passing Hendricks Head”
2nd place - Tom Hitchcock, “Moo-na Lisa”
3rd place - Martha Webber Swanson, “Salmon Idaho"
Mixed Media
1st place - Elaine Morrison Smith, “Ancestral Dance"
2nd place - Elaine Morrison Smith, “Dock’s Delight”
3rd place - Gail Brunt, “Ramona’s Garden"
Drawing
Honorable mention - Ann Stevenson, “Julie”
Pastel and Oil Pastel
1st place - Lorrie Wright, "Northern Lynx”
2nd place - Alison Smith, “Rainy Night”
3rd place - Martha Swanson Webber, “Meadowlands"
Printmaking
1st place - Ruth Webb, “Gourd Flowers”
Digital Art
1st place - Marian Federspeil, “View from Whitegate Farm”
Traditional Photography
1st place - Sharon Nahill, “Loon Morning”
2nd place - Nancy Rand, “Rye Harbor NH”
3rd place - James Cryan, “Hay Day”
Digitally Enhanced Photography
1st place - Phyllis Meinke, “A Certain Light”
Oil
1st place - Martha AuCoin, "Shadows at Rambling View”
2nd place - Audrey Rouget, “Chicken in the Barn”
3rd place - Ann Stevenson, “One for the Road”
The Lakes Region Art Association invites the public to vote for the People's Choice Award. The winner will be announced at the end of the show.
The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is at 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132 at
Tanger Outlets. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for the month of August.
