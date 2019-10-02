BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center will sponsor its 36th annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12. This year’s events include a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym. The apple pie and food sale will include pies, apple crisp, fresh bread, home baked beans, apple brownies, and fresh applesauce.
Pies are $12, and are made on Friday, Oct. 11 by area residents who come to the center to peel, slice, roll and bake 300 apple baked goods. Volunteers are still needed. To volunteer, call 603-744-2713. Table space for the craft fair is $30 for a six-foot space, and $40 for an eight-foot space.
To reserve a pie, call 603-744-2713 before Friday, Oct. 11. Uncooked, frozen pies will be available. The Tapply-Thompson Community Center is at 30 N. Main St.
