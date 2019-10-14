LACONIA — Party like it’s 1959 on Saturday, Oct. 26, when We Care of Temple B’nai Israel presents a benefit concert featuring Doo-Wop DeVille, performing music of the '50s and '60s. Doo-Wop DeVille features four vocalists backed by a band that includes bass, guitar, saxophone, drums, and keyboard.
We Care invites the community to come out for a good time for a good cause. The concert supports Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. To learn more, visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org, call 603-253-9275 or follow them on Facebook.
Tickets are $27.50, and available by visiting www.tbinh.org, or Innisfree Book Store in Meredith, Bayswater Books in Center Harbor, Black’s Paper Store in Wolfeboro, or Greenlaw’s Music and Audio. Tickets for students with identification are $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Doors open at 7 p.m. for complimentary, homemade desserts, and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.
Event sponsors are Miracle Farms Landscaping and Electrical Installations, Inc.
