WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music will open their 84th season with Ted Vigil’s tribute to John Denver. The concert opens at Brewster’s Anderson Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Vigil, back by popular demand, performed before a sold-out audience two years ago.
Vigil is known for his faithful recreation of the music and close resemblance to Denver. He was born in Seattle and raised in Olympia. He has been performing since the age of ten, and won Talent Quest 2006 in Laughlin, N.Y. He then won Komo TV 4’s NW Afternoon Celebrity Look Alike Contest, and began planning his John Denver tribute show. He now performs nationwide, and has played twice for John Denver’s own Windstar Foundation in Aspen, Colo. Vigil cruised the Caribbean with Daryl Worley and Jimmy Wayne. Most recently he was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association.
Vigil has played to audiences all over the world and has toured with Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. In 2012, he was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association. Vigil has performed with the late Steve Wiesberg, Denver’s lead guitar player, who found Vigil’s musical and physical resemblance to Denver uncanny.
Season sponsors are Paul and Debbie Zimmerman and YFI Custom Homes, and concert sponsors are the Law Offices of V. Richards Ward, Jr., People’s United Bank, and Edward Jones – Kevin Lawlor Financial Advisor.
Tickets are $25, available at the door, at Black’s Paper Store and Avery Insurance, at Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith, Greenlaw’s Music and Audio in Laconia, BayswaterBooks in Center Harbor, by calling 603-569-2151, or by visiting www.friendsofmusic.org. High School students with identification and children accompanied by an adult ticket holder will be admitted free of charge.
