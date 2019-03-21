LACONIA — Emory University neuroscientist Gregory Berns spent decades using MRI technology to study how the human brain works, but a different question still nagged at him, "What is my dog thinking?"
Join Taylor Community on Tuesday, March 26 at 1 p.m. in the Woodside Theater for 'How Dogs Love Us,' a TED Talk video.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.