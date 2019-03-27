LACONIA — Mark Twain was a commentator on religion and politics in his time. His words stay relevant to today’s headlines, more than 115 years after his death.
Join Taylor Community Monday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m. as Jim Ketcham performs as Mark Twain, using Twain’s own words to describe, “the whole damned human race.” This free event will be held in Taylor’s Woodside Building and is open to the public.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
