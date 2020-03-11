SANBORNTON — Every year for the past 30 years, many restaurants have signed on to a seemingly losing proposal: make food to serve up to 300 people, and get nothing in direct recompensation. Yet, that’s exactly what Altrusa International of Laconia has succeeded in doing. This year’s Taste of the Lakes Region includes 20 local food and beverage companies who will be handing out samples of their signature products to hundreds of ticket buyers.
Even more impressive, said Nancy LeRoy, of Laconia Altrusa, there are a handful of restaurants who have been part of the Taste for each of the 30 years, such as the Hilltop Restaurant at Steele Hill Resorts.
In addition to supporting a worthy effort – Altrusa will use the proceeds to fund scholarships and promote literacy – the Taste offers companies an opportunity to get their product in front of some people who might not have otherwise sampled it, said Laura Main, food and beverage manager at Steele Hill.
“A lot of people think of Steele Hill as a vacation place and don’t realize that the Hilltop Restaurant is open to the public,” she said in a large yet cozy dining room with windows on three sides that look out over lakes and mountains. It’s worth it to attend the Taste, she said, “just to get more people aware of the view, and the food.”
Ashley Pevine, marketing coordinator, said the resort wants to welcome more local residents to their dining room. Toward that end, they’re offering food specials every night of the week, changing the Saturday breakfast to an a la carte menu, expanding their Sunday brunch, and adjusting their food offerings, Pevine said.
“We’re in the process of changing our menu. We’re changing the food and pricing to be more accommodating to families and townspeople,” she said.
The new dinner menu will have a strong bend toward comfort food: mac and cheese, burgers and pizza, steak and seafood. But there’s still room for creativity. For example, the shepherd’s pie – which they’ll be serving at the Taste of the Lakes Region – uses braised short rib meat instead of ground beef.
LeRoy said Steele Hill has not only been a regular participant, they’ve also built a reputation for raising the bar at The Taste.
“The thing with Steele Hill, for our 25th (year), they did an ice sculpture,” LeRoy said. “That, to me, was absolutely incredible, that was so nice… I’m amazed at the restaurants and what they provide.”
LeRoy noted that early ticket sales have been strong, even in the face of concern over coronavirus, or COVID-19. “I guess food comes first,” she said. Advance tickets cost $30 per person, and may be purchased in Laconia at Hector’s Fine Foods and Spirits, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage or Franklin Savings Bank, in Meredith at Hart’s Turkey Farm, or at www.altrusalaconia.org. Remaining tickets will be available at the door for $35.
The event will take place on Sunday, March 29, at Church Landing in Meredith. Because there is a cash bar, no one under 21 will be admitted.
“Come and have a good time,” LeRoy said, noting that Steele Hill is joined by Hector’s and Hart’s as a participant of all 30 Tastes.
“As I say every year, their generosity to help the community is unbelievable. Everything we make goes back to the community,” LeRoy said. “It’s amazing to me that the restaurants are willing to participate year after year after year, and those that have done so for 30 years, I’m so impressed. Hats off to them.”
