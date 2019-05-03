TILTON — Food trucks, magic tricks, character drawings by local artist Larry Frates, Mother’s Day card making, and professional family portrait photography with Linda Murphy are all happening during the block party on May 11 at Tanger Outlet, 132 Laconia Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The party is hosted by the Laconia Chamber of Commerce, Lakes Region Art Association and Tanger Outlets, Inc. Admission is free and all attending kids, teens and adults are encouraged to create art, enjoy food offered by the on-site food trucks, see a variety of art and photography in the LRAA Gallery, and have their portrait drawn for only $10 by magician and character artist Larry Frates, who is donating his proceeds to the LRAA Scholarship Fund.
For more information, contact Pat Edsall, promotion chair, Lakes Region Art Association, at 603-472-3733.
