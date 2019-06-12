LACONIA — Homemade food from the kitchen of Temple B’nai Israel will soon be available. From blintzes to beef brisket, potato knishes to matzo ball soup, the food will be available, cooked, frozen and ready to heat up at home. Also available will be packaged chopped herring, corned beef, pastrami, tongue, and chopped chicken liver. Take home orders are being accepted until June 16.
Order now by visiting www.tbinh.org. Most major credit cards and PayPal are accepted.
Orders will be ready for pick up on Saturday, July 13, between 10 a.m.-3 p.m., or at the Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Temple B’nai Israel, 210 Court St. For orders of $65 or more, foodies will receive a copy of the TBI cookbook, from which many of the recipes are derived.
