GILFORD — Author Andy Opel has a love for Lake Winnipesaukee. His admiration doesn’t come from a brief visit or a week’s vacation in the area. Instead, Opel spent his childhood summers at a family cottage on the shores of Winnipesaukee. His family has spent much time at their summer home for years, enjoying sailing, swimming and other lake activities.

Opel’s memories of childhood summers are rich with people, places, and adventures, and even the smell of cedar and must that comes from opening a cottage in the springtime, to the coziness of a rainy summer’s evening with his grandmother, parents and siblings by a crackling fire.

