GILFORD — Author Andy Opel has a love for Lake Winnipesaukee. His admiration doesn’t come from a brief visit or a week’s vacation in the area. Instead, Opel spent his childhood summers at a family cottage on the shores of Winnipesaukee. His family has spent much time at their summer home for years, enjoying sailing, swimming and other lake activities.
Opel’s memories of childhood summers are rich with people, places, and adventures, and even the smell of cedar and must that comes from opening a cottage in the springtime, to the coziness of a rainy summer’s evening with his grandmother, parents and siblings by a crackling fire.
Those fortunate enough to summer in the area might stash such childhood memories away, but Opel’s memories led to the creation of a series of popular children’s books. The fifth book in the Winnipesaukee Adventures series, “The West Wind: A Winnipesaukee Sailing Adventure,” debuted in June, just in time for summer. The book is centered on family fun at a cottage on the lake and feature children Jack, Franny and J.J. as they sail on a windy day with an old friend.
“I wrote the first book, 'The Witches: A Winnipesaukee Adventure,' when my daughter was born in 2004,” said Opel. As a professor at Florida State University’s school of communication, Opel spends a great deal of each year in Florida with his wife, Ansje, and their children. His commitments don’t always leave time to dive into working on a book, thus a slower process of writing and publishing his first book.
Once the first book was well underway, Opel met Sally Bates, the owner of the former Yikes! American Craft Gallery in Center Harbor. Bates encouraged him to keep writing and introduced him to Karel Hayes, a gifted Lakes Region illustrator.
After Opel completed the book, he handed it to Hayes to do the illustrations. She was in tune with the characters in the books, from the children to the endearing grandmother who often rescues the youngsters when their adventures on the lake get the better of them. Also doing some illustrations was John Gorey, Hayes' son.
“The first book was well-received,” said Opel. “It won the Best Children’s Book award at the 2011 New England Book Festival.”
The book was endearing to many and pulled readers into the plot of the children’s excitement about boating. There is a lesson in each book of the series, such as advice to children not to “mess around with boats.” Luckily, Jack, Franny and J.J. are rescued from danger by their grandmother.
Opel, his brothers and some neighboring kids often played on the shoreline of Winnipesaukee when they were children, but were afraid to go to Timber Island, seen across the water from their cottage. It was a mystery to them, as was the Witches, a rock formation in the lake between the shore and Timber Island.
In the series’ first book, their grandmother — based on Opel’s grandmother, Alice Rainie — warns the children that storms are typical and to use caution around the water. Opel echoes her words in the story to teach a gentle lesson to young readers.
After the first book’s success, Opel penned a second story titled “The Weirs: A Winnipesaukee Adventure.” He has vivid memories there from his childhood. The Lakes Region, he said, is rich with possible plots, and while Opel’s books are for children, adults also love the stories and illustrations.
The complete series, in order of publication, is: “The Witches,” “The Weirs,” “The Mansion, an Old Winnipesaukee Mystery,” “The Bobhouse: A Winnipesaukee Christmas,” and the newest release, “The West Wind.”
Opel has a lot of experience on the water. “I worked at the pier at Weirs Beach as a teen,” he said. “I used to drive a little boat to work. My memories of the things at the Weirs, such as the arcade, fried dough, and pizza, factor into the Weirs Adventure book.”
Opel said the series features only three children and a grandmother. Laughing, he added, “In the books, the parents are invisible.” But the character of the grandmother, drawn with skill by Hayes, was crucial to Opel throughout his childhood, and she factors largely into each book.
Some books inform the reader about a bit of Lakes Region’s history, such as “The Mansion” plot. “It takes the reader back in time to the summer of 1935. It’s a true family story and includes mention of Stilson Hutchins, who had a summer home on Governor’s Island. There were fewer boats back then, and there were lights on the buoys on the lake,” Opel said. These details add to the charm of Opel’s books.
In “The Bobhouse,” readers visit downtown Wolfeboro in the wintertime and an unusual ice-house community called Fisherville.
Opel has loved sailing for many years, and his children took sailing lessons at the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association. His son and daughter later went on to work as sailing instructors. The plot of “The West Wind” features the three children learning to sail at LWSA. They decide to take a sailboat on the lake on a windy day and get the chance to return a favor to an old friend.
“The West Wind” was written at the suggestion of LWSA founding member Al Posnack. “He told me, after I wrote 'The Witches,' that I should write a book about the sailing school."
Twelve years later, Posnack’s suggestion morphed into “The West Wind.”
Book signings are a positive experience for Opel, and he said it is great when children arrive with one or more of his previous books in hand, asking to have them signed.
With a busy, full-time job as a college professor, Opel has limited availability to write another book, but he carves out the time. He admits he is not doing it for money or fame but because he likes to write. It evokes memories of being a kid on the lake, a simple life of boating, swimming, sleeping at the family cottage, and sharing those recollections with readers.
Looking ahead, Opel is currently writing a chapter book. “I have the story mapped out, and it will be about children getting into mischief. It will be an early reader chapter book, and I hope to have it out by the summer of 2029.”
With a successful book series fashioned after his brother, his daughter, and himself, Opel offers his readers a look back at a slower, quieter time when the area was less populated. He said his books are centered heavily on families and children as opposed to today’s faster-paced lifestyle.
“I really do love the lake,” he said.
For information on Opel’s books, visit pathway-book-service-cart.mypinnaclecart.com/peter-e-randall/the-witches-a-winnipesaukee-adventure, or stop by a local bookstore for a copy. Contact Andy Opel at andyopel@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.