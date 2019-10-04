MEREDITH — Secrets drive suspense, and there are plenty of both in David Foley’s thriller 'Deadly Murder,' onstage at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse Oct. 10-13. An Edgar Award nominee frequently performed in Europe, the playhouse offers six performances that will introduce regional audiences to a layered play full of twists, turns and the unexpected. The original title 'If/Then' hints at the way perceptions change for both the characters and the audience as the plot is unveiled.
From humble beginnings, Camille is now living an upscale New York City life. Talent and wit brought her success as an in-demand exclusive jewelry designer, and along with that, an appetite for attractive, and younger, men. When she brings one home from a society gala, she gets more than she bargained for in young Billy. Dalliance turns to danger as she finds herself held hostage at gunpoint, and gets a nagging suspicion he may be connected to the past she has reason to forget. Camille turns to security guard Ted. Tension deepens as the witty and ultimately satisfying thriller reaches its climax.
The professional team includes Wendi Yellin as Camille, a newcomer to the playhouse. Yellin has performed for 10 years around the world, and this past summer at Ogunquit Playhouse as children’s theatre director. Her castmates include TJ Lamando as Billy, who was at the playhouse this summer in 'Avenue Q,' and Thomas Daniels as Ted, who was in the April production of 'Insignificance.'
This is the first production in Meredith for director Tyler Christie and scenic designer Hannah Joy Hopkins. John Findley is lighting designer, Johanna Bloss Halperin is property master, and current Producing Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst is on sound.
'Deadly Murder' is sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire. For more information and tickets, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or call 603-279-0333.
