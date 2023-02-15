The Super Bowl is as American as apple pie. An event that brings us together, if only for a few hours on a Sunday afternoon in February. We focus on thinking about pushing a ball up and down the field and forget about those things that divide us. And we put aside our diets and our January resolutions. On Super Bowl Sunday the menu is usually fried chicken, chili, chips, macaroni and cheese and something very sweet and filled with chocolate.

It’s been estimated that 100 million people watched the game this year, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix. Two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, managed to keep all of us on the edge of our seats. Philadelphia ruled the first half, until the Chiefs began to take over during the second half. These teams are the elite players, the best in the football league. It would make sense the spread at the end of the game was only 3 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.