While 2020 kept the stage lights off, don’t feel that you’ve missed out too much on the shows put on by RB Productions. The summer youth theater program is back and it’s bringing their 2020 line-up into 2021.
The five-show season begins this weekend with Les Miserables.
“People wanted to get back to doing live theatre,” said artistic director Clint Klose.
This year, students have eight days of rehearsals before the Friday and Saturday evening shows of Les Miserables, which is directed by Jim Spiegel. In the past, Klose said they’ve done two weeks of rehearsals for Les Mis, but decided to condense the schedule for this year.
“They’re eager and ready to learn every single day,” Klose said. “It’s a great group.”
Students arrive at the start of each show with their lines and songs memorized. Throughout each day of rehearsals, the performers, director, choreographer, and crew work on segments of the show to pull it together.
Students who signed up for the shows last year were given the right of first refusal for their spots this summer, Klose said. Four of the five shows filled their available spots.
Klose said the discussion on a 2021 season began in the spring and the support of the Capitol Center’s Nikki Clark and Steve Martin was instrumental. Registration opened on April 3 and auditions followed. In past years, the students auditioned for roles in June. This year, auditions were virtual and submitted as videos for the directors to watch. Klose said there was more set-up and time commitment to doing it that way, but there were no major issues with the video submissions.
Les Miserable is set in 19th century France. Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life. Despite creating an upstanding persona, acquiring wealth and adopting the daughter of one of his workers, he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways.
Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean’s daughter.
Each season’s shows are selected based, in part, on suggestions from the survey sent to families as the conclusion of the program. Klose said RB looks to pick musicals that people want to be a part of.
In addition to Les Miserable, this year’s season includes Moana Jr. (directed by Candace Gatzoulis), Godspell Jr. (directed by Ellen Desmond), Frozen for Kids (directed by Brin Cowette), and The Wizard of Oz (directed by Matt Demko).
Gatzoulis and Carolyn Coskren of Dance Inspiration serve as choreographers for the season.
RB Productions was founded by Ryan Brown in 2003 upon his graduation from Bow High School, with the help of his parents, as a main stage theater company, with the mission of supporting young, aspiring thespians in Greater Concord. Klose took over the organization in 2008.
Tickets can be reserved on the Capitol Center for the Arts website, ccanh.com.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org
