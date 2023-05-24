We are just a few hours away from the start of the Memorial Day Weekend, and the official beginning of summer. It’s time to clean the grill and enjoy the new sense of time when days languish into the evening and mornings begin much earlier.

Our thoughts turn to ice cream cones, swimming, fresh vegetables, hiking and taking life just a little bit easier. There is more time to read, swinging in a hammock or sitting at the beach.

