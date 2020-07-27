SANDWICH — Advice To The Players' Concert Series is heading into the digital age with a mix of live-streams, recorded content and social distancing plans for the Arts Center at 12 Main Street with a great line up this summer.
All concerts will be available online at 7:30 p.m. (nearly) every Thursday through the end of August, accessible via ATTP’s Facebook page. Concerts will be available online for one week — and donations made to our concerts campaign will be split 50/50 between Advice To The Players and that weeks’ concert artist(s). To donate please visit ATTP’s Concert page on their website.
Some performances will have live audiences at the Arts Center with limited capacity seating that implements social distancing in accordance with up-to-date State and CDC recommendations. All live performances require an RSVP, and up-to-date information on a specific upcoming concert can be found on ATTP’s website.
Aug. 5 — David Lockwood will be performing some piano favorites, which will be available on Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook Premiere and remain up for one week. David will also be performing live outside on the lawn at the Arts Center weather permitting, with a socially distanced and masked audience. However, if there is inclement weather, the performance will move inside without an audience to record, either way it will be available online the next day. Patrons wishing to view this performance live can RSVP by emailing jessie@advicetotheplayers.org or calling 603-284-7115.
Aug, 12, 13 — Tammy and John Flanigan will be performing on the "happy instrument that is the ukulele," music from the mid-19th and early 20th centuries through today, and, on occasion, the challenge of putting poems to music. The program they will be sharing with you is a mix of folk, jazz, old time, and a couple of originals, along with an occasional kazoo accompaniment. Their performance will be available online on Facebook Premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and will remain online for one week. They are performing live at the Arts Center on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons wishing to view this performance live should RSVP.
Aug. 20 — Natalia Shevchuk will be performing a wonderful selection of Beethoven’s compositions on piano. Her concert will be recorded on August 19 from her home in New York and be available online August 20, starting at 7:30 and remain available for the week.
Aug. 27 — Andriana Gnap is planning a program of classic jazz, Ukrainian songs, and some of her own work. Her concert will be available online Aug. 27 starting at 7:30 and remain available for the week.
The Concerts Series at the Arts Center is produced by Advice To The Players. For more information visit www.advicetotheplayers.org/the-concerts-series.
