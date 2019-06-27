LACONIA — Studebaker John was born in Chicago in 1952, and has lived there since. An avid music fan in his younger years, he learned to play several instruments, including first the harmonica, then the drums, and in his late teens, the guitar. Coming of age in the ‘60s, he was part of the rock n roll generation.
Studebaker John and the Hawks will play at Pitman's Freight Room on Saturday June 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
