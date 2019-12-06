Streetcar Theatre Seussifies 'A Christmas Carol'
LACONIA — Streetcar Kids & Youth Theatre is opening 'A Seussified Christmas Carol.' The show is told in rhyming couplets in a style reminiscent of Dr. Seuss. David Nelson, a guru of character development, has been helping the cast bring the characters to life. “It’s one thing to show them what to do, but it’s great to see how they use that information and make these characters their own,” said Nelson.
The kids have been looking at inspiration for walking, talking and presenting themselves from other shows, movies and books. Their influences include "The Grinch," Elle Woods, hipsters, and '80s big hairband rockstars.
Luc Martin from Gilmanton has been working on being mean and grumpy as Scrooge. “I’ve gotten to know my character and I’ve become more animated,” he said.
Playing the role of The Ghost of Christmas Present is Athena Booth, a sixth grader from Gilmanton. She has worked on creating a sassy and bubbly personality for her character. “By not being nervous, my character has developed more. I’ve found my voice and even learned how to bend and snap, a signature move by Elle Woods,” she said.
Kayla Kender, a junior who is homeschooled, is tackling the role of The Ghost of Christmas Past. Working with Nelson, she said, “has been very fun and insightful learning how to act like my character.”
Hailing from Belmont playing Jake Marley is junior Kelsey Trudeau. “David really helped me get out of my comfort zone and bring out a personality I’ve never used before,” she said. The kids all agreed the show will make audiences laugh. “It shows off the talents that the youth in our community have,” Trudeau added.
Performances of 'A Seussified Christmas Carol' at the Laconia High School Auditorium will be Dec. 6-7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the door, Greenlaw’s or by visiting www.streetcarcompany.com.
(0) comments
