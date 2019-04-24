MEREDITH — The Lakes Region’s longest running community theater takes to the stage again from April 26-28 at Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium in Meredith. This weekend, the 45-year-old Streetcar Company – a group of performers and technicians from all over the area – will be bringing the popular movie turned Broadway musical, “Shrek: The Musical” to life.
Audiences will be treated to many songs familiar to them from the movie and several new tunes that will have them tapping their toes and singing along. All the favorite character are there: Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, Dragon and a ton of silly Fairytale characters.
Within this talented cast and crew are several families working together to produce this high-energy show – including parents and their kids, husbands and wives, siblings, aunties and nephews, dating couples and soon to be new parents! Several of these folks are returning to performing or backstage for the first time in years, while others are taking the stage for the very first time. A large number of veteran performers and technicians who work regularly in and around central New Hampshire are back to help create this storybook world.
As an extension to their family, they have two amazing community sponsors that have stepped forward to help ensure that the performances are truly magical. LRGH’s Caring for Kid and T-Bones and Cactus Jacks of Laconia have been instrumental in bringing director J Alward’s vision to life.
During the performances audiences will be treated to vibrant costumes and set designs. The shows will feature raffle items donated from local businesses and a concession stand full of goodies, including custom-made Gingy cookies. People can also have their photo taken in Shrek’s Swamp. There is sure to be laughter and pixie dust galore!
“Shrek: The Musical” opens this Friday at Inter-Lakes Community Auditiorium, April 26 & 27 at 7 p.m., and April 27 and 28 at 2 p.m. Ticket and show information can be found on The Streetcar Company Facebook page or by visiting the company website at www.streetcarcompany.com.
SHREK THE MUSICAL is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com
