MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library invites area residents and visitors to hear "Colonial Stories" tonight at 6:30 p.m. The event is part of Meredith's 250th Anniversary celebration.
The stories we hear from our families tell us who we are and how we should view the world. What tales shaped New England identities in the 17th and 18th centuries? In this performance, storyteller/historian Jo Radner juxtaposes Native American oral traditions and stories told by her own New England ancestors to reveal a complex colonial "middle ground" in which English settlers and Native peoples saw one another as defenders and trespassers, pursuers and refugees, relatives and aliens, kind neighbors and ruthless destroyers.
Radner received her Ph.D. from Harvard University. Before returning to her family home in western Maine as a freelance storyteller and oral historian, she spent 31 years as professor at American University in Washington, D.C., teaching literature, folklore, American studies, Celtic studies, and storytelling.
"Colonial Stories" is sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities Council and the Friends of the Meredith Library. The event is free and open to the public; light refreshments served.
