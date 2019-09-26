MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery currently has work by two craftsmen on display.
Rick Stockwell’s specialty is photography. He first started painting landscapes 30 ago, but transitioned into photography when he discovered Photoshop. He began to enhance and adjust images on the computer, and was able to turn simple photos into colorful pictures. He is largely self-taught and gained much of his knowledge through his creative exploration of Photoshop and by watching tutorials on the internet. Stockwell prefers photographing simplistic, mystical New England landscapes, and enjoys the artistic freedom that Photoshop allows.
William Hays, a printmaker, began his artistic journey as an oil painter, but found it difficult to make a living after the economic recession in 2008. He transitioned into printmaking when his wife bought him a set of tools for his birthday. Although partly inspired by the art of Japanese printmaking, he has learned mostly through his own experimentation and natural creativity. Part of his unique style is that every line stroke he makes varies from the rest, and together they flow together to make a completed picture.
Both Stockwell and Hays describe their artistry like a glimpse, or fleeting moment, of something beautiful in life or nature, that is turned into a lasting work of art.
Stop in the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery to see the work of these artists. For more information, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
