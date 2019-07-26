LACONIA — Join Taylor Community on Monday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. for a musical performance featuring Stephanie Jenkins on clarinet and Justin McCarthy on piano. This free event is open to all.
Jenkins received a bachelor's degree in music in music education from the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, New York, and an master's degree in music in clarinet performance from Michigan State University. She performs with Infinities Chamber Ensemble. Jenkins has performed with the Great Waters Music Festival, Symphony by the Sea, and Green Mountain Opera Festival. She currently teaches applied clarinet and clarinet choir at Keene State College, and is also on the faculties of St. Paul’s School and the SYMS program at University of New Hampshire.
McCarthy received a bachelor of music degree in piano performance and composition from Rice University in 1996, concurrent with a master of music degree in composition, doctor of music degree from Boston University in 2000. He serves as a collaborative pianist for the department of music and theatre and dance at Plymouth State University. He has given recitals in Houston, Dallas, New York, Boston, Ireland, the Czech Republic, and the Philippines. He currently serves as organist and directs the contemporary ensemble at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Bedford.
Keep up with events at Taylor Community on Facebook. For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
