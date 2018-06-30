LACONIA — Steele Hill Resort will host its fourth annual A Brew with a View brewfest from 4-7 p.m. on July 7 in its large venue tent, which offers spectacular views of the surrounding lakes and mountains. The event offers the chance to sample a variety of local craft breweries and select meads, wines, and liquor. There will also be music, door prizes, and food.
Craft breweries participating include Henniker Brewing Company, Beara Brewing Co., Bad Lab Beer Co., Canterbury AleWorks, Granite Roots Brewing, Moonlight Meadery, Woodstock Inn Brewery, Hidden Cove Brewing Company, Kona Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Craft Brew Alliance, Rek-Lis Brewing Company, 603 Brewery, Baxter Brewing Co., Great North Aleworks, 1766 Brewing Company, Newburyport Brewing Co., Shipyard Brewing Company, The Last Chair, Two Roads Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company,The Brooklyn Brewery/21st Amendment, Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, and Vermont Cider Co.
The event schedule is:
4-5 p.m. VIP Admission
The brewfest kicks off with VIP admission featuring an hour of exclusive, limited and rare offers from the brewery representatives plus complimentary snacks and free event apparel to bring home as a souvenir.
5-7 p.m. General Session
The general tasting session runs until 7 p.m.
5:30-6:30 p.m. Prize Drawings
Prize drawings will take place, featuring event souvenirs and brewery swag.
7 p.m. Closing Time
VIP tickets are $55, general admission is $40, and "Designated Driver" tickets are $15. For Tickets and More Information visit abrewwithaview.com.
