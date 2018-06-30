TILTON — One Light Theatre Company's summer season continues with "Steel Magnolias," onstage now at Tilton School's Rose Theater.
This play, which inspired the classic Dolly Parton movie by the same name, takes place at a beauty shop in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where a group of local women have a standing Saturday appointment with Truvy Jones.
One Light’s cast features six incredible actresses from the Lakes Region and beyond: Courtney Foschi (Truvy), Rebecca Turmel (Annelle), Heather Young (Clairee), Lynn T. Dadian (Ouiser), Wendy de Sousa (M’Lynn) and Ashley Hanson (Shelby).
“It’s a beautiful story about how women support each other during emotional times. Its true to life and something we have all been through and can identify with,” said cast members Rebecca Turmel and Ashley Hanson.
In the play, Truvy and her assistant Annelle style the hair of wealthy widow Clairee Belcher, local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux, career woman M’Lynn Eatenton, and M’Lynn’s daughter, Shelby. At the outset of the play, the women are thrilled to be planning Shelby’s wedding, but joy and excitement eventually fade as Shelby faces a risky pregnancy and myriad health complications. The women of Chinquapin, so often at odds, must face life, love, and loss together — and as they do so, find that there is no love quite like that of the family you choose for yourself.
Director Jason M Roy says it perfectly: “This story is testament to the fact that with support from family — not always blood — you can get through anything, and that if we remove social class, personal history, and financial status we are all the same. human beings.”
The show runs June 30 and July 6-7 at 7:30 p.m., with a July 1 matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at onelighttheatre.org or by calling 603-848-7979.
