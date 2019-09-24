LACONIA — The first of three plays in the 2019-2020 Play Reading Series at the Belknap Mill, theatrical artists-in-residence Bryan and Johanna Halperin will present Arthur Miller’s play 'An Enemy of the People,' adapted from Henrik Ibsen’s play of the same name. Miller adapted the play in 1950, using Ibsen’s original 1882 work as his basis. There will be two performances at the mill, Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. Both performances will be followed by talkbacks with the audience.
In choosing material for the series, the Halperins looked for plays that have something to say and will provoke discussion. According to Bryan, “The phrase 'enemy of the people' has been used in politics a lot lately. I knew there was a play by that name and wondered if it would shed some insight into where the term came from historically. When I read the play I was shocked at how completely relevant a play written in 1882, and adapted in 1950, could be to the world we live in today.”
In a small town in Norway, becoming famous as a tourist destination for the healing waters of its local spas, the town doctor discovers that the water has bacteria that will make visitors sick. Thinking he will be hailed as a hero for saving the town, instead he is painted by the town’s mayor, his own brother, and the local newspaper as an enemy of the town.
Bryan continued, “It is a sobering look at the nature of politics, the media, and the human ability to deny information that doesn’t fit with one’s own agenda. Hopefully this play will spark an interesting community discussion on the subject of facts and truth in a world of fake news and social media.”
Performing in the reading are local actors Doug Wert, Tamara McGonagle, David Bownes, Jim Rogato, John Piquado, Dorothy Piquado, Dan Adams, Jim Gocha, Katrina Chamberlain, and David Bleiler. Bryan will lead the talkbacks, with special guests Laconia Mayor Ed Engler at the Friday, Sept. 27 evening performance, and mayoral candidates Peter Spanos and Andrew Hosmer at the Sunday, Sept. 29 matinee.
Presenting sponsors for the Play Reading Series are The Law Offic of David H. Bownes, P.C. and Misiaszek Turpin pllc.
