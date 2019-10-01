MEREDITH — Mill Falls Marketplace will play host to the color, flavor, and music of the 21st annual Autumn Craft Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6.
Over 100 juried artisans from New England will display their works, including slate, jewelry, folk art, quilts, photography, fiber arts, custom signs, wood creations, leather, floral design, candles, baskets, personal care, tie dye, wall hangings, silhouettes, pottery, furniture, clay, decoupage, accessories, lanterns, handbags, toys, pet products, sports team apparel, painted stemware, crafts, clothing, and mixed media.
Sample specialty foods such as kettle corn, salsa, sauces, dip, oils and vinegars, maple products, pickles, nuts, and baked goods. Food sales benefit Lakes Region Altrusa Club.
Admission to the Autumn Craft Festival on the Lake is free, and will be held rain or shine. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome. Mill Falls Marketplace is at 312 Daniel Webster Highway, on Route 3. From Route 93, take exit 23, or arrive by boat on Lake Winnipesaukee. Festival hours are Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit castleberryfairs.com
