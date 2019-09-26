CENTER HARBOR — Squam Lakes Artisans is partnering with the New Hampshire Breast Cancer Coalition throughout the month of October. The partnership aims to raise money and increase awareness about the services which the coalition provides to patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer. A portion of all gallery sales during October will be donated directly to the New Hampshire Breast Cancer Coalition Support Services Fund.
The fund is a resource for patients who have exhausted all other options for financial assistance. "The NHBCC Support Services Fund has already helped 85 patients in 2019 and the need continues to grow,” said Nancy Ryan, president, NHBCC. Since its inception in 2006, the fund has helped 874 patients.
Penny Burke, one of the founding members of the cooperative, is excited to be part of this effort. "I am passionate about my art and find that it is truly joyful for me to capture and portray our beautiful state on a canvas. Many friends have been challenged by breast cancer so I feel privileged and humbled to be part of an effort to use my art to support others on the same journey."
Squam Lakes Artisans Gallery is located at 23 Main St. Shop hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 603-253-9525 or email squamlakesartisans@metrocast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.