CENTER HARBOR — Squam Lakes Artisans is hosting an open gallery Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at 23 Main St. The artists in the cooperative will host Ashley’s Eats & Treats as part of this event.
Ashley Reisdorf, owner, will offer an assortment of homemade creations. While she puts a twist on old favorites, she also provides gluten-free alternatives. The open gallery is part of a month-long fundraiser, with a portion of gallery sales donated to the New Hampshire Breast Coalition Support Services Fund. The fund assists patients struggling with everyday expenses such as utility bills, rent, child care, and gasoline.
“I would like to help the New Hampshire Breast Cancer Coalition because I know from experience how devastating cancer is for patients and their families and I love what the New Hampshire Breast Cancer Coalition does for them,” said Reisdorf.
For more information, call Squam Lakes Artisans Gallery at 603-253-9525.
