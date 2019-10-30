Squam Lakes Artisans cooperative gallery and gift shop will be opening their doors to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 2-3. Melissa Antul, one of the artisans with creations available at the gallery, said, "We represent a diverse group of artisans with a variety of mediums. From woodworking and metal sculpture to oil or watercolor painting and digital art or photography; from fiber work to ceramics and fused glass; from jewelry to candles, there's something for everyone."
During the weekend event, many artisans represented in the shop will be available to greet the public and answer questions about their work. For more information about the schedule of events, call the Squam Lakes Artisans Gallery at 603-253-9525, or visit them on Facebook.
For more information about New Hampshire Open Doors, including an interactive map, visit nhopendoors.com. New Hampshire Open Doors is managed by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. For more information about the League, visit www.nhcrafts.org.
