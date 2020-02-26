MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is hosting a Spring Feather Wool Tree Class with instructor Jean Reed on Wednesday, March 4, 10:00 a.m.-4 p.m.
The trees are made from felted wool and wrapped over wire stems. Sometimes enhanced with winter berries, this spring and summer tree variation can be made in colors for Easter, or a bridal or baby shower theme. The class will use 100 percent felted wool in a choice of colors. Trees made in class are 12 inches tall, and kit includes a reproduction antique wrought iron tree stand.
Tuition is $90 and includes all materials to complete the project, a complete pattern and artist instruction. Students should bring sharp fabric scissors like embroidery scissors, a tape measure, and a bagged lunch.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call 603-279-7920 or visit the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or facebook.com/nhcraft.
