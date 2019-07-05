NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently held their 32nd Annual Arts Festival. The event is a campus‐wide celebration of arts and theatre and provides students the opportunity to learn about the various aspects of theater, including acting, writing and performing songs as well as participating in set and costume design. This year’s event theme was My Own Two Hands, and students were challenged to express how they can change the world with their own two hands.
Andrew Raeside and Robyn Allen were the Arts Festival producers. Both producers along with guest artists Randy Armstrong and Michael Zerphy met with students regularly to work on their festival projects. Armstrong is a multi‐instrumentalist, award‐winning musician, composer and teaching artist. Zerphy blends physical comedy, storytelling and clowning into a program for all ages. Raeside, Allen, Armstrong and Zerphy created a performance blending music, art and theater representing many cultures around the world, such as West African drumming and Native American dancing.
The goal of the festival was to create a performance that allows each student to participate in the event in a way that is most comfortable to them. Students had the option to sing, play an instrument, act, or assist with set building and costume design, which are all equally important aspects of putting on a successful show.
“It was wonderful to see students and staff work together to make our 32nd Annual Arts Festival a success,” said Colleen Sliva, school principal and special education director of Spaulding Youth Center. “This event is a great example of the importance of integrating arts programming into the educational curriculum. By participating in this beloved annual event, our students gain confidence and motivation which will serve them for years to come.”
For more information, contact Cheryl Avery, director of development and community relations at 603‐286‐8901, ext. 107, or donate@spauldingyouthcenter.org.
