Soultown Band to play at Motown Night Jul 25, 2019 LACONIA — Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m. is Motown Night at Pitman's Freight Room. The Soultown Band will perform Motown, Stax and Muscle Shoals Soul music. Admission is $20, and doors open at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
