LACONIA — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia will host Songs of Fire and Ice, Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served during intermission.
Saxophonist Tom Robinson and pianist Noelle Beaudin will perform an evening of Latin music. Songs of Fire and Ice is a collection of classic and modern love songs from Argentina, Brazil, Cuba and Spain.
Robinson received his bachelor of music in jazz studies from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. He teaches jazz piano and saxophone, and directs the jazz band for St. Paul's School in Concord. He is a member of the CCMS Musicians of Wall Street, and the Plymouth State University faculty jazz quartet. He has a full performance schedule as a soloist, sideman, and as part of a trio with drummer Tim Gilmore and bassist John Hunter.
Beaudin studied piano performance and composition at the Boston Conservatory of Music, and performed frequently in the Boston area before moving to Europe. She currently teaches piano and composition from her studio in Center Sandwich, and is the music and choir director for the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, and executive director for the New Hampshire Independent School of Music. She performs throughout New England as a soloist and accompanist.
The pair performed at the Walker Lecture Series at the Concord Auditorium in 2017.
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia is at 172 Pleasant St. Tickets are $15, and are available at the door, at Greenlaw’s Music, by visiting nhisom.org, or calling 603-848-2469.
