As the fierce, thick heavy rains have been pouring down, I have been thinking about those days at camp when it rained. Remember? We expect summer days to emerge with blue skies, bright sun, and a light breeze so it isn’t too hot or too humid. The day ends, of course, with a stunning sunset.

There were, of course, the occasional days when it rained, and those days offered alternative activities. Perhaps sleeping a little later. Looking out across a lake covered in a soft gray mist.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.