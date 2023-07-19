As the fierce, thick heavy rains have been pouring down, I have been thinking about those days at camp when it rained. Remember? We expect summer days to emerge with blue skies, bright sun, and a light breeze so it isn’t too hot or too humid. The day ends, of course, with a stunning sunset.
There were, of course, the occasional days when it rained, and those days offered alternative activities. Perhaps sleeping a little later. Looking out across a lake covered in a soft gray mist.
Somehow the breakfast eggs tasted better in the dampness. It was fun to cuddle up on the couch with a good book and a few rain days were cool enough so we could light a fire.
Rain days could also mean short road trips to antique shops, bookstores, even a neighboring mall.
Now we face days of rain, humidity, and unending heat. We are all longing for a few more of the beautiful summer days we all remember.
What to do?
Well, we could build an ark. You can find directions online. According to the Bible it should be 300 cubits long, 50 cubits wide and 30 cubits high. Of course, we don’t know what cubits are, because these are ancient measurements based on the distance from the elbow to the tips of the fingers — but perhaps we can figure it out. If you live on an ark, you will be prepared when the flooding begins and suddenly the landscape becomes a river.
There is also the option of living in a tree house. I have friends who have created a community in upstate New York that is just comprised of houses built in the trees. Living above the Earth one is protected from soggy, wet land and there is the benefit of being shielded from the sun if the temperature is high.
Everyone should have a canoe. Then it will be possible, at the last moment, to throw a few clothes and favorite photographs into the center of the boat and paddle your way to safety and dry land.
There is, of course, always poetry.
Song for the Rainy Season
Hidden, oh hidden
in the high fog
the house we live in,
beneath the magnetic rock,
rain-, rainbow-ridden,
where blood-back
bromelias, lichens
owls and the lint
of the waterfalls cling,
familiar, unbidden.
In a dim age
of water
the brook sings loud
from a rib cage
of giant fern; vapor
climbs up the thick growth
effortlessly, turns back,
holding them both,
house and rock
in a private cloud. ...
— Elizabeth Bishop, from "Poems" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, New York, 2011)
There are still fireflies in the darkness, a chorus of birds in the morning and the beauty of the lakes and mountains that surround us.
Elizabeth Howard is the host of the Short Fuse Podcast, found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or through the Arts Fuse. Her career intersects journalism, marketing and communications. "Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back," a book she edited, was published in May 2016. She is the author of "A Day with Bonefish Joe," a children’s book, published by David R. Godine. You can send her a note at eh@elizabethhoward.com.
