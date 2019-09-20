MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will offer a basket weaving workshop with League-juried artist Ray Lagasse on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In this workshop, students will choose one basket design and learn the craft of basket making using reed and hardwood. The class will be guided through the process of constructing a functional handmade basket from start to finish. All tools and materials needed to make the chosen basket will be supplied by the instructor. This class is open to all skill levels and no prior basket making experience is needed.
For this class, choose one basket design from Group 1, including a garden basket or double pie basket, medium pack basket, woolgathering basket, laundry basket, herb basket, or stair basket. Full descriptions, dimensions, and pictures of baskets are available by visiting meredith.nhcrafts.org/basketry and also at the gallery.
Tuition is $130 per student, and there is no materials fee. Students are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and beverage.
Space is limited to six students and pre-registration is required. To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery, located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
